It matters for all of us, sadly. And we are forced to care. The next US president, be it Trump, leading all opinion polls and having hijacked the GOP and transformed it into a band of sad sycophants, or Biden, is of utmost importance to the world. But do the candidates, one notoriously ignorant, the other an officially certified doter, even care? The US, having built the politico-economic order after WWII is adamant to dislocate it. Its wars of choice, its often violent interventions and its economic policies are contrary to the rules we hoped to establish. All we can hope for is that they do not disappear entirely.

What Democrats have never figured out is that winning the House and the Senate is adamantly more important than holding the presidency. Without legislative support, the president has to go cap in hand to beg for everything: raising debt to finance the functioning of the state, nominating qualified candidates for the judiciary, or empowering state agencies and all branches of the executive.

A president bereft of representatives and senators cannot even wage war as we have seen lately. The nomination of senior military leaders, or approving the financial means to continue support for Ukraine against an irredentist aggressor, have proven impossible with a Republican Party dominated by MAGAs.

Now, the Democrats will in all probability not even hold on to the presidency. There was so much going for Biden. Republican judges and state legislators crusading against abortion alienated many female voters. Biden’s demonstrative support for trade unionists gained him sympathy with blue-collar workers. His willingness to help hopelessly indebted graduates with their student loans gave a boost. His aim to naturalise Latino immigrants supported his standing, if not with former immigrants. And then, when the economy came out kicking on the other side of the lockdowns, inflation – after more than 40 years of hibernation – came back spoiling it all. No matter how much salaries might have improved on an inflation-adjusted basis: to drive to a petrol station or to the supermarket felt like daylight robbery.

Meanwhile, Biden’s unquestioning support for the Netanyahu government, which is adamant to obliterate the Palestinians living in the Gaza strip, is costing the US not only influence and standing in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, but also robbing Biden of the Muslim votes in swing states. Not enough: he risks splitting the Democratic Party into progressives and traditionalists.

Many young people cannot tolerate the unwavering support for an Israeli government which commits atrocities on a shocking scale, refuses to grant Palestinians a two-state settlement and resists US calls for moderation, while promoting racism. The sanctioning of a few violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank is for many too little too late. Biden’s disenchanted black voters are reminded of 20th-century apartheid cruelties.

After all, it is US bombs, ammunition and defence hardware which gives a bunk-up to devastation not seen since the carpet-bombing of Dresden and Hamburg in WWII. The accusation that Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthi are “Iran-supported”, no matter how little real influence Iran’s mullahs wield over those rabiate Shia and Sunni warriors, is making the populace in the Middle East think how this weighs up to US support of Israel’s atrocities. After all, it is US bombs which obliterate the Gaza Strip. Is the US ultimately responsible?

The fruitless bombing of Houthi saboteurs, after having survived seven years of Saudi and UAE bombing raids – supported by US logistics – gives those outfits a new lease of life. Their unhindered, joyous damage done to our transport routes has a real, inflationary impact.

Now, things have much improved since the shocking price experiences of 2022. Inflation has come down significantly. On some measures even to its previous readings. Mortgages, admittedly, are still prohibitively expensive for those who want to buy a house now. But here too rates are coming down. And in real terms, salaries are growing comfortably ahead of inflation. Families are richer, while still sitting on lockdown savings.

The stock markets are suggesting growing wealth for many. The economy is humming along with unemployment still at record lows. The onslaught of rising interest rates, administered by the FED to counter inflation, was digested with astonishing ease. Yet people, particularly in the Republican camp, still think that the economy was never in a worse state. Economists and consumers live on different planets. If such sentiment will dissipate until election day is the cardinal question.

For us, alas, the difference between both presidential candidates is only graduate. Of course, seeing Trump as the leader of the free world, the defender of the Western sphere of influence and its values, makes it difficult to sign up. His threat to abandon NATO has to be taken literally. Trump never utters a word he does not mean. Hoping for a moderating influence from his new administration is futile. He will make sure to be surrounded by compliant minions, to eradicate those who stand in his way and to quash all who did not sign up to his tale of his “stolen” election. Trump 2.0 will be way more decisive as in his first term.

Sadly, we can neither maintain NATO as a defence alliance nor repel Putin without the US. Trump is not wrong when he brandishes Europe as a bunch of free-riders in defence matters. And we have profited from the post-war liberal trade order he tries to dismantle.

Yet we have not enjoyed a return to the liberal era of free trade and wealth for all under Biden. His presidency has neither removed the irrational and uneconomical tariffs imposed by Trump, nor did he revive the functioning of WTO courts, continuing to block nominations for its appellate courts.

The Inflation Reduction Act, a protectionist support for ‘Made in USA’, is hurting Europe as much as it is hurting every other nation outside its umbrella. The trade and investment barriers imposed on China under Trump gained new currency under Biden who has no qualms branding China as a harmful competitor to US dominance. (The EU, alas, is not much better. In its attempt to safeguard domestic industries, it is fighting China’s export of cheap solar panels, EVs and batteries. Shouldn’t we be happy that China is subsidising the export of things we urgently need for the sake of our environment?)

The leader of the free world, the world we need and crave for, be it Biden or Trump, can only offer us different shades of grey. As retail investors, we can expect US stocks to be boosted by Trump’s dislike of corporate taxes and US market regulators. Not much of a consolation.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

The purpose of this column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and it should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice, or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.

