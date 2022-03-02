Nissan has announced a raft of updates for the popular Leaf electric vehicle that give it more style and improved technology.

On the outside there has been a few smaller changes that only the keenest Leaf fans will notice, with the key change being the introduction of new 16- and 17-inch black alloy wheel options.

On top of this, the new Nissan logo has been added to the wheels, front grille and rear end. Two new paint options join the five monotone and five two-tone options, called Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue.

There are two battery options available, with the larger delivering up to 239 miles of range. The latest ProPilot technology means the 2022 Leaf can stop, start and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front without the driver using the pedals, while the e-Pedal system, which gives the driver the ability to accelerate and decelerate using just the throttle, remains.

