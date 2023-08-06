GDP, most often simply explained to students and others as the sum total of all goods, services, and other incomes produced domestically within an economy in a stated period, has become an albatross hanging around the necks of all serious economic analysts, planners, and politicians in many modern economies.

It becomes GNP when to GDP is added what that same economy is generating but being sourced from outside the country’s domestic borders. But both these indicators are an albatross because, while many national statistics authorities and governments continue to parade economic growth mainly with references to them, there still remains many unanswered questions.

Consider what are often trumpeted as effectively mostly “undigested” figures. Often the people get little, if any, carefully studied answers to what is the composition of output between industry, agriculture and services.

In Malta several economists have clearly shown that building and construction make a much smaller contribution to GDP, and yet they are often ignored, and the country persists with a Planning Authority that simply continues to churn out building and construction permits like pastizzi.

GDP doesn’t tell us much about the polluting, and the non-polluting, sectors of the economy, and which are our national depleting and conserving activities. Do the people have a right to regular information about such things?

Is it worth thinking about the fact that the Malta Developers Association never stops to say anything to the country about the opportunity/alternative costs (for which read losses) of every single inch of land which its members’ building activities use?

Foolish politicians may continue to see GDP figures as important, but what these figures really tell us is strictly limited. When one multiplies population by GDP per head the obvious resulting total GDP should however also be seen as an indicator of growth in many facets of environmental impact.

These include pollution, extinction of species, deforestation, hits at biodiversity, rate of consumption of energy and materials. The famous study by the erstwhile Club of Rome, ‘The Limits to Growth’, did speak about ‘economic growth’ but its equations were very careful about the use of growth in industrial output rather than growth in GDP.

As stated, there is now enough proof that GDP and GNP are not in fact accurate indicators of total environmental impact or ecological demand. Growth in GDP can be growth in the output of very different sets of things, with very different environmental impacts. This is where that fatidical (prophetic) word – values – must come in.

Values are not simply prices, or money. Consider just for the moment that much of ours is a society which knows ‘the price of everything but the value of nothing’.

GDP and GNP may have validity as ‘a measure’ of flows of money but they are much more problematic as a measure of total value in the sense of much that comes under welfare and/or real progress.

Sustainability, energy consumption intensity, deforestation, retention of space in its naturally unbuilt state, carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel use, average annual percentage rate of increase in population, the number of operable nuclear reactors: these and others are all tools and concepts which tell us how urgent is an honest review of whether our, and indeed any other, country should blindly persist with the annual charade of trumpeting GDP as the sop to the people about their real economic reality and sense of living. Any government that sincerely believes in ‘change’ should be giving this matter urgent and prior consideration.

These are the months when much hard work would have commenced in preparation for the coming annual national budget. When presenting the budget in parliament this autumn the finance minister will have a golden opportunity not to utter the words ‘GDP’ or ‘GNP’ even once.

Whatever figures are presented to parliament, and to the public, we must not be bombarded with ‘GDP’ figures – we need a new way of measuring ourselves.

Otherwise, we will keep on kidding ourselves. As Victor Andersen wrote way back in 1991, narrow financial criteria have ruled economic policymaking for far too long. It is time to bring human and environmental realities back into every country’s economics.

John Consiglio is a retired economic and financial researcher and a former university lecturer.