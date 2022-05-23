To mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Malta, Midsea Books together with an editorial team from the Armed Forces of Malta, has published a book titled Malta’s Armed Forces: Its Journey. The book includes chapters written by various members of the corps and is edited by Major John Stroud and Lieutenant Kayleigh Gelfo.

The publication was recently presented to President George Vella by Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi, the Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta, and later to all serving members of the force in recognition to their significant service and to commemorate the AFM’s 50-year anniversary.

The Regular Armed Forces of Malta started serving the Maltese government on October 1, 1970. This publication is a journey of past and present memories. It reminiscences the major events that shaped the Armed Forces to what it is today.

Book pays tribute to the Maltese military

The book has been written by a team of people who have traced the history of the Maltese Armed Forces, from its roots of the short-lived Congress Battalions of 1798 to the formation of the Malta Land Force, the taking over of military responsibilities by the Maltese government in 1970 and the subsequent re-designation of the Malta Land Force in 1973 to what has remained, until today, the Armed Forces of Malta.

This hardback book marks the anniversary as the intangible legacy of the Maltese soldier and pays tribute to the Maltese military who served the country through its history as a nation.

