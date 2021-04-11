In 1926, G. K. Chesterton made this prophesy: “For the next great heresy is going to be simply an attack on morality: and especially on sexual morality.”

Thankfully, he has been spared from seeing the frightful consequences of the tsunami of sexual immorality that has targeted the family. The undermining of the family has placed the individual at the mercy of Big Business and Big Government.

The rebellion against traditional sexual morality has a long genesis and did not happen overnight. In her landmark book The Global Sexual Revolution, first published in 2012, Gabriele Kuby exposes how this phenomenon unfolded under the false claim to promote freedom. Her book portrays how it is doing the exact opposite.

Kuby explains how powerful lobbies usurp representative democracy thanks to well placed cadres in influential positions. They then impose the gender ideology, which includes LGBTI ‘rights’ and abortion. Kuby mentions Malta as one of the ‘hard’ countries that are being targeted by this top-down strategy. Nine years later, it should be evident what is going on.

This toxic brew of controversial social objectives includes legalised prostitution, the promotion of so-called ‘sex education’ for children and youth, the promotion of contraception for young girls, and the distribution of free condoms. As one can see, the decriminalisation of prostitution is a crucial component of the sinister agenda that is being foisted on our people.

Exactly five years ago, in April 2016, the National Council of Women (NCW) strongly objected to the legalisation of prostitution, branding it as the worst form of degradation of women, and insisted that every effort should be employed to get women out of the trap of ‘traditional’ prostitution rings.

The concerns of the NCW are well founded and are spelt out with caustic clarity by Fiorella Nash in her hard hitting book, The Abolition of Woman, where she states “…that the overwhelming majority of prostitutes want to get out, are drug-dependent and have been the victims of violent assault and rape”. She rightly adds that it is outright nonsense to portray prostitution as consensual practice between two consenting adults.

The culture of pornography and prostitution are intimately linked and feed organised crime and drug use. This corrosive culture also leads to the increased incidence of sexually transmitted diseases.

So it is heartening that 46 local and international organisations are standing up to this evil development by warning us of the dire consequences of decriminalisation by clearly showing what has happened elsewhere.

Meanwhile, we should also address the roots of a culture that debases the worth of women. One very effective way is through school programmes that teach the value of human dignity. When applied, they have had remarkable success in encouraging our youth to recognise and embrace wholesome values and adopt lifestyles that are truly enriching and liberating. They deserve to be applied more vigorously in all schools.

Prostitution is as old as time. Yet, in the not so distant past it was clearly recognised that this awful trade preyed on some of the most vulnerable.

It is of paramount importance that we regain and reinforce the culture that upheld the dignity of the human person and the sanctity of human life.

