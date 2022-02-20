Russia has yet again found itself at the centre of another doping allegation during an Olympic Games, this time during the recent 2022 Olympic Winter Games held in Beijing, China concerning their 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The issue arose when Kamila tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine following a sample drug test which she undertook on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships and the eventual late publication of her result six weeks later.

Trimetazidine is a heart medication that can potentially boost endurance by allowing athletes to perform at a lower heart rate for longer periods of time, giving an unfair advantage over fellow competitors.

