The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recently published its Democracy Index. It describes itself as a leading source of analysis on international financial and world affairs.

The index itself is an annual survey rating the ‘health’ of global democracy. Its recent findings are not good. Only 22 out of 167 countries have been judged ‘full democracies’ with the political culture necessary both to respect and protect fundamental political freedoms.

‘Flawed democracies’, on the other hand, are those nations whose elections may indeed be fair and free, whose basic civil liberties may well be broadly honoured, but whose public life will be undermined by such things as media freedom.

Malta, needless to say, features in the index and has recently taken a tumble from ‘full’ to ‘flawed’. It now ranks with Italy, Cyprus, Greece and Belgium.

Are we surprised? Probably not. Perhaps the only really perplexing thing is that Malta was ever considered ‘full’ in the first place (that’s from 2006, the year the index first began).

We need take just one leaf out of Malta’s legislative/judicial past to encounter the glaring injustices of a flawed democracy, for it was only in 2010 that legal assistance during police interrogation became a basic right. And yet the law enshrining it, so long overdue, was itself flawed, a mere exercise in ‘window-dressing’, and it was only in 2013 that things improved dramatically.

A second example is the Constitutional Court, the ultimate arbiter of our rule of law, and the way it chose for many years to contradict the letter and spirit of that ECHR case law. We were in due course sternly rebuked by the European Court of Human Rights.

In the past I have written extensively about the Police Corps and the office of the Attorney General, particularly about what I considered a worrying state of affairs: the unchallenged – and unchallengeable – discretion associated with that particular office.

This arguably made the AG the most powerful person in Malta. I touched on his far-reaching powers, his roles as legal advisor to government, as drafter of most of the country’s laws, and his doubling up as both investigator and chief public prosecutor (conflict of interest, anyone?).

My articles pre-dated both the present government and the present Attorney General, to say nothing of the Police Commissioner and the Venice Commission’s recommendations. But the only ones then paying attention were those on the receiving end of injustice, and perhaps, their lawyers.

Fast-forward to present-day Malta. While I have absolutely no problem saying that, in many respects, Malta is deeply flawed, I insist that it always has been this way. Which means that I can’t possibly agree with a full democracy one day and a flawed one the next.

I’d even suggest that on paper, Malta in 2020 is arguably far less flawed than it was in and around 2006, having implemented numerous important democratic reforms in recent years.

The fact that people were not protesting back then doesn’t mean that the huge deficit in our democracy didn’t exist. I find it astounding that the Maltese people (and indeed the rest of the world) were woken up by Malta’s democratic shortcomings in 2013, and only catapulted out of bed by the Panama Papers and Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death.

If that death was indeed a wake-up call, it’s only because everyone had been asleep far too long. Let us not forget that over a dozen people had died in car bomb incidents before that fateful day in 2017 and that there were never any arrests.

The international community never batted an eyelid and the Democracy Index didn’t seem to mind.

They say that overnight success takes about 20 years in the making. It’s the same with failure. While there is no doubt that Malta hit political and institutional rock bottom in 2019, it was not an overnight phenomenon. Neither did it happen exclusively within those six years of Labour government.

There are people who love to point the finger and believe that Malta’s problems only started with Labour in 2013. But they need to acknowledge that most, if not all, of the reforms for which they are clamouring, as well as the institutions against which they are protesting (the Attorney General, the judiciary, the Police Commissioner, and even individual members of the corps, etc.), were all part of the equation before that year.

What stopped people taking to the streets in protest in 2006, or for that matter in 2008, 2010 or 2012? The only thing that has changed is, of course, the government, which might explain why today’s protestors were once largely unperturbed. In fairness, I have to acknowledge the ever-increasing presence of social media. But I still maintain that there was plenty to ‘put right’ earlier, which ironically could have altered many of the events that followed.

In 2010 or 2011, when Franco Debono, then a PN backbencher, shone a spotlight on the sad state of Malta’s democracy, I basically endorsed what he was saying and swiftly made an enemy of Daphne Caruana Galizia. She regarded my position as a sinister attack on the Nationalist government and, even worse, as a leg-up for an already upwardly mobile Labour Party.

Now imagine for a second if, 10 or so years ago, civil society as we know it today had taken to the streets making the same vigorous protests, only with the backing and support of Caruana Gali­zia herself. Imagine the knock-on effect of that today.

But that did not happen. People were too comfortable and too complacent. And instead of seeing the deficiencies for what they really were and challenging the status quo, they attacked the people who were doing just that.

Partisanship and pique have always stopped Malta from being the best version of herself, and sadly it has taken Caruana Galizia’s murder to change things. Why? Because for the first time we have had a real split in the Nationalist Party, and civil society has been fighting not only the Labour Party but also the Nationalists, and has pushed boundaries that Caruana Galizia never did.

Had she been less concerned with cushioning the blow and apologising for the PN, she could have mounted a scathing attack on our national institutions and educated us all politically.

And when a Labour government in due course came to power, its mavericks would have found it far more difficult to abuse public office. Ironically, Caruana Galizia might have even changed the course of her own destiny.

Where, therefore, would Malta rank today if Caruana Galizia were still alive and Panama had never happened? Would we now be a genuine ‘full democracy’?

Many will choose to remember the Labour government of Joseph Mus­cat for only the wrong reasons, of which there are plenty. That is, of course, their prerogative. But there were many aspects of his government that were posi­tive, especially its implementation of some very timely democratic reforms. The irony of this should be clear to anyone with an open mind.

Democracy may be in general decline today. But I’d like to think that we, under a number of governments, have plumbed our own particular depths. We have certainly lived through a critical and defining moment and the only way, from now on, is – or should be – up.

