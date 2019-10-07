The new Royal Opera House season opens with one of Mozart’s most engaging works of art, Don Giovanni, a tale of sexual intrigue, jealousy, wit, anger and the inevitable retribution that follows. A masterpiece revolving around the story of a man’s quest to seduce women and the vengeance that eventually catches up with him is kicking off the cultural season at the Eden Cinemas.

The opera is renowned for its ever-shifting portrayals of complex but real characters, fast-moving action and a mix of emotions that will make you laugh in one second and feel a deep sense of empathy in another.

A cast of international singers – both familiar and making their Royal Opera debut – under conductor Harmut Haenchen perform the glorious arias and ensembles of this opera favourite.

Don Giovanni is the second of Mozart’s landmark collaborations with librettist Lorenzo da Ponte (after The Marriage of Figaro and before Così fan tutte). In it they created a work that has beguiled and entranced in equal measure since its premiere in 1787. Perfectly situated, as no other opera, between tragedy and comedy, this potent drama combines glorious music with a seductive central character who is endlessly fascinating in his complexity.

Royal Opera House’s Don Giovanni is being screened at the Eden Cinemas tomorrow at 7.45pm, with an encore on Sunday, at 4pm. To purchase your tickets visit edencinemas.com.mt.