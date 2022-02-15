Santa Marija ta’ Gentile – the early history of the National Shrine of Ta’ Pinu (1400-1621), researched by Gozo historian Joseph Bezzina, with cover and photography by Daniel Cilia and Paul Falzon, was recently launched at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary in the presence of Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma and sanctuary rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar.

The origin of the shrine goes back to the very beginning of the 15th century, soon after Giovanni Calimera and his family settled in Gozo.

The surname denotes they originated from Calimera, a small town in Calabria. Soon after 1400, the Calimera family raised a chapel on a knoll in their properties within il-Wied ta’ Għammar, the same spot where it still stands. The family bequeathed the property so that from its proceeds it could be maintained in the future.

The chapel initially referred to as Ta’ Calimera, became known after some years as Ta’ Gentile, after Gentile Calimera, one of the three sons of Giovanni, and whose many descendants must have cared for the chapel for decades.

Gentile’s brother, Don Pinus, was in 1440 a member of the Collegiate Chapter of the Matrice (the Cathedral).

Don Pinus survived the catastrophic siege of Gozo of 1551 when the majority of the Gozitans were dragged into slavery and their collective memory was lost.

Pinu Gauci, after whom the chapel is now named, took over the chapel’s care and in 1586 he started to administer the church’s property that was adjacent to his own possessions.

Thousands of pilgrims from all over the world visit the National Shrine of Il-Madonna Ta’ Pinu during the year. The majority come to pay their respects to the Blessed Virgin for favours received and to seek her intercession.

Tourists also visit the sanctuary, which has proved to be an attraction for over 100 years.

Santa Marija ta’ Gentile – the early history of the National Shrine of Ta’ Pinu (1400-1621) is available from the Ta’ Pinu gift shop.