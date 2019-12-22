There is me and there are others. But the others are not me… or are they?

Once there was someone who was totally Other and yet He was one, whole and complete. He was The One. Yet He dreamt of another someone. Not because He needed someone, but because it was beautiful for there to be another one. He engendered another one… for no other reason except the joy of there to be someone else to love – His beloved child. The first Christmas happened.

God is The Other with a big ‘O’. The human he created is the other, with a small ‘o’. Yet there is something that unites them in blissful oneness. That ‘something’ is love, and that love is God.

God so loved humans that he wanted to become one of them so they may be one with Him. “God so loved the world that he gave His son Jesus so that those who believe in him [accept him] will be fully alive.” (Jn 3:16)

This is Christmas, the story of every child born out of the embrace between a man and a woman – another child of God, another child of Love.

As children of the same Love we cannot live without one another. Yet we’re still terrified by other people’s ‘otherness’. We crave to belong and yet we wage war against those who dare come too near us. Belonging is a deadly risk.

Be the gift!

When the little child Jesus was born, some ‘others’ – Magi, or Wise Men from foreign lands – were led by a star to the Star of David. Theirs was our thirst for the ‘Other’. For any loving parent a new baby is such a star in the home.

But King Herod loved power more than wisdom. He could not tolerate another ‘other’ – even if it was just a baby. This baby was too different, too ‘other’. He had to be nipped in the bud before he became a threat to Herod’s power. So little children had to die so he could remain on top of the pile.

This is what we have made of human life. What began as a loving, life-giving story has ended up a hateful, murder crime story. Another child becomes victim. Another dream becomes a tragedy. We eliminate one another, duped by deceiving power, fame, pleasure or money. It’s an age-old, yet ongoing story.

Behind the blinding lights, shopping frenzy, parties, firecrackers and boozing lies our real enemy lurking in dark recesses of our hearts. Our enemy’s strategy is to convince us we can only save ourselves by eliminating others.

How can we celebrate Christmas when ‘others’ mean political, commercial or other rivals, immigrants, people of a different opinion, gender, religion, the other partit, banda or team?

How can we rejoice at the birth of this ‘Other’ Child, while claiming a right to kill a helpless unborn child, an-‘other’ inside ‘my body’?

Taking Christ out of Christmas is emptying it of ‘The Other’ – all ‘others’. It becomes just an orgy of sameness, me-ness and self-ishness. How can we discover the joy of giving and of embracing each ‘other’ – ‘The Other’ – if all year round our heart is locked in self-protection or our arms stretched out in aggressive rejection? If we do not see ourselves and others as the only real ‘gifts of love’ that make us one, all the other gifts we exchange this Christmas will be just another empty, deadly lie.

Lovingly welcoming ‘The Other’ with a big ‘O’ will indeed open our lives to the gift waiting for us in each ‘other’ with a small ‘o’.

Happy Christmas. Be the gift!

Fr Paul Chetcuti is a member of the Society of Jesus.

