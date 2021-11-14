We’ve all been affected by recent events. Our everyday existence changed overnight and we had to do away with many comforts of modern life. Essentially, we were forced to go back to basics and re-evaluate what matters the most. We probably opened our eyes to the clutter surrounding our existence and started appreciating the little we need to live a good life.

But others weren’t so lucky. These people had nothing and now they have even less. Circumstances of life catapulted them into chaos, whereby their everyday struggle is to survive. They share our streets, sit next to us on the bus, yet, we are indifferent to them. Social distancing did not help either because, now, we are wary of starting a conversation with a fellow human, thus relegating them even further to a prison-cell of solitude.

These people are also rarely mentioned at significant fundraising events. We assume that the generous government schemes, the services offered by the Church or even the work of the voluntary organisations are reaching them. But they are just falling through our social net.

The luckiest among them maybe have a roof on their head, one lightbulb but no hot water.

Others who live out of two plastic bags find some shelter at the university skatepark or under the arches in Valletta. Of course, with their meagre allowance, after deducting other living expenses (like medicine), the rubbish bin next door quickly becomes their favourite five-star restaurant.

But we cannot start to understand what these people go through from the comfort of our homes. We live in a sheltered world presented by the media as a form of utopia and we all aspire to be part of that dream. So, unless we raise awareness about this situation, the pandemic of indifference will increase.

If we keep on turning a blind eye towards these issues, they will slowly erode the core of our society because every time it affects the most vulnerable among us, it also affects all of us. In the end, we are all interconnected and these people are the parents, siblings or relatives of someone probably carrying around the baggage of past sufferings.

Also, let’s not forget that we are all vulnerable individuals and, unless we work to solve these problems once and for all, one fine day we might be in the same situation!

Today, November 14, is the fifth World Day of the Poor. Pope Francis is setting an example by meeting 500 poor people hailing from different parts of Europe. Through his deeds, he is launching a worldwide call for action both to the Church and us.

We can categorise the Church of today into two: the complacent one vs the revolutionary. One can recognise the complacent one because, usually, their churches have more candlesticks than people during their regular service –proof of this lies in the words of the minister general of the Franciscan Order.

The order was founded in the early 13th century by St Francis of Assisi and its members should strive to cultivate the ideals of poverty and charity. Yet, in a letter sent to his friars a few days ago, he urges them to “make time and meet the poor concretely”. But shouldn’t this be their natural calling?

On the other hand, we find the revolutionary ones. Those who are not afraid to question the ills of our society, touch our conscience where it hurts and try to change things for the better.

A commendable example is the set of paintings entitled Acts of Mercy in St George’s basilica (Victoria). Every time we go there and look up, our view can’t escape the reality surrounding us.

We have to ponder the destruction of nature, the fragility of humanity, racism and all the victims of our society.

Other examples include the organisations like St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church with their state-of-the-art youth centre in Valletta called Teen Klabb, the RISe Foundation that assists ex-convicts with their integration in society and many others.

Essentially, the distinction between the two is easy: one is the Church devoid of people and the other is the Church overflowing with people. So, let’s all choose to be part of this movement working to quench indifference and change the situation once for all.

Because of this, we would like to invite you between November 15 and 19, from 9.30am to 1pm, to the Open Week of the Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta as part of the activities of the Global World Day of the Poor. Come and see with your eyes how it operates, the work we’re doing to eradicate indifference and verify with your own eyes the miracle of providence.

Only when we are collectively involved in shaping our society can we hope for some real change.

Let’s not miss this opportunity to stop indifference; let’s act and create a new future for ourselves and the coming generations.