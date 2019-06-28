While the PN’s ‘civil-war’ continues to unfold, many are those who keep harping on the need for our country to have a strong Opposition. Instead we see the weakest and most divided Opposition the Maltese people have ever experienced.

I agree up to a point. It is much more important to have an Opposition that is, first and foremost, loyal to our country’s interest.

Having just a strong Opposition which is hell-bent on regaining power at all costs, can wreak havoc to Malta’s eco­nomy with all the resulting dire consequences this would bring about.

We have all seen that despite having such a weak and divided Opposition, a lot of harm has still been done among foreign institutions as a result of the PN MEPs’ ferocious campaign to depict our country as a hotbed of corruption and money laundering, culminating in creating the perception that Malta was akin to a ‘Mafia State’.

Just imagine if the PN had been much stronger and united and the additional harm they would have inflicted on our dear country and people, including their own party voters.

Thank God, foreign entrepreneurs and the Maltese and Gozi­tan people have proved to be much wiser than the PN strategists must have thought.