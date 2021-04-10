Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando lit the Paschal Candle at the church of Saint Anthony of Padua, in Ghajnsielem, during a vigil that was livestreamed on the Friars’ Facebook page.

The event was celebrated with the usual pomp notwithstanding an empty church due to health restrictions.

“The light of Christ’s Resurrection will always overcome the darkness and chaos of evil, sin and death,” proclaimed the celebrant.

Loredana and Albert Lauren Agius led the joyous song of the Hallelujah, while the altar, the Easter Candle and the statue of the Risen Christ were beautifully decorated with flowers by a dedicated team of helpers who always ensure that the church looks beautiful.

The Paschal Candle, which has its proper place either by the ambo or next to the altar, is lit at least in all the more solemn liturgical celebrations of the season until Pentecost Sunday.