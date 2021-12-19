The Path to Redemption

by Stephen Mangion, 2021

The somewhat solemn tone of this new novel’s title might put off many readers from reading a novel in which the joys of a new love and the danger that threatens it form one of its main threads.

The setting of most of the action ‒ the pilgrimage undertaken separately at first but then together by the two main characters, Jack and Maria, both Maltese ‒ is Spain’s famous Camino de Santiago, which ends in the great cathedral of St James in Compostela not far from Spain’s northern Atlantic coast.

In his foreword, the author confesses his addiction to the Camino, to which he has personally gone back again and again, and this predilection makes him enrich his narrative in the description of small village churches and monuments to which pilgrims are invited to add pebbles from their native countries, the humble albuergas providing shelter and economical meals for pilgrims and details of the food provided by different types of eateries. While the descriptions are rarely brilliant, they always sound as if they are affectionate.

James and Maria separately undertake to go on the Camino to achieve some type of expiation of acts they committed in Malta at a time when they were completely unknown to each other, but both of which concern the accidental death of Maria’s mother, acts for which they feel guilty, James with greater justification than Maria.

The two meet accidentally during the Camino, immediately take to each other and soon fall in love which they consummate in a number of places on the Camino route.

They also hear masses during the trip and pray, but it is clear that their great sexual attraction is putting St James in the shade. Things appear to change drastically when the two learn the truth about each other and the relationship is seriously endangered by Maria’s discovery of James’s role in her mother’s fatal accident.

The true nature of the pair’s profound love for each other, however, becomes obvious as a result of James’s serious injury incurred when he acts heroically to save a child’s life, ending up in a Compostela hospital where Maria, still loving him despite some misgiving, stays on to visit him even when the planned date for her return to Malta has long passed.

The two have long discussions regarding their guilt and their great desire to prevent it from injuring their loving relationship. In fact, Mangion writes some of his best pages in this late part of the book.

When James is discharged from hospital, he and Maria go to mass in the great cathedral where they are both overcome by a great feeling of happiness and both kneel down to pray fervently. Though they have not technically completed the Camino, the expiation they sought seems to visit them at this point.

The yellow scallop shell marking the way to Santiago de Compostela on the St James pilgrimage route. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Spiritually, the days they have spent together on the Camino, James’s selfless act in saving a child’s life, the realisation reached by both that the love they have discovered in themselves enables them to accept each other fully, amount to the expiation they have sought.

Their final decision regarding a permanent relation is reached when, like most Camino pilgrims, they go to Finisterre (“the end of the earth”).

In this debut novel, Stephen Mangion shows a structural and narrative ability that promises well for the future.

If in future books he takes greater care in giving his dialogues a more colloquial quality and his characters a fuller third dimension, he will capture even more readers than those who will certainly wish to read this one.