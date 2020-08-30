It was disturbing to hear the testimony of police inspector Kurt Zahra on Thursday as he detailed Yorgen Fenech’s claims when the businessman was under interrogation for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

In reality, Zahra articulated what murder middleman Melvin Theuma and other witnesses had already indicated or implied about the potential involvement (or cover up) of senior government officials.

The court heard that, allegedly, then chief of staff Keith Schembri wanted Caruana Galizia dead, that he paid Theuma €85,000, called Fenech “30 times” on the day of the middleman’s arrest, and wanted to help the prime suspect flee the country.

This came after the court had heard that Schembri was aware of the murder plot. The court confirmed he communicated with Fenech the night before the businessman’s arrest. The court heard how he tried to sneak a letter via a doctor through to Fenech once he had been arrested. Schembri’s name was cited in secret recordings played out in court.

Forget the fact that such shocking claims and manouvres are more reminiscent of central American drug cartels than an EU state, what we are now dealing with are desperate men who will do whatever it takes to flee from justice.

Schembri has since resigned the post and strongly denies any involvement in the murder plot.

The police had questioned Schembri and said there is no reason yet to press charges though they insist investigations are still ongoing. But a dark shadow will forever loom over the case and on Schembri in particular if he is not called back in for serious questioning after the latest round of allegations.

Let’s put things in some context. The claims were made mainly by a man who is being accused of masterminding a journalist’s murder and who has every motivation to shift the guilt onto others.

But a chronicle of strategic errors and investigation shortcomings should not exonerate a potential suspect who still roams free in his Mellieħa villa.

Schembri had claimed (though not many really believed him) that he had lost his mobile phone at a crucial juncture of the investigation. At that point, the phone could have established who of the three men being interrogated - Fenech, Schembri or Dr Adrian Vella - was telling the truth.

There also appears to have been no serious attempt to collect physical evidence which Schembri could have had enough time to tamper with.

The police also admitted that Kenneth Camilleri, the infamous security officer detailed with the former prime minister, was never arrested because “there was no reasonable suspicion” despite new recordings clearly showing he was Schembri’s messenger.

Though Schembri appears to be guilty of obstruction of justice where the Caruana Galizia case is concerned, Malta’s criminal code only caters for complicity prior to a murder. Still, the police have to probe Schembri’s financial dealings, which inexplicably went under the radar of the Economic Crimes Unit for the past four years.

Schembri was joined at the hip to Fenech through the secret company 17 Black. His former colleagues have now outed him as being the key to the so-called kitchen cabinet, which took decisions on some of the government’s dodgiest business deals.

Why did Schembri feel the need to protect Fenech? Was it just out of friendship? Why did he lie when he said he did not know Fenech owned 17 Black? Why did he only admit it during the murder case hearing? Schembri feels so invincible that he recently even had the audacity to write to the police to investigate him should they feel the need to.

The police should do the honours and haul him in for a proper grilling. That is what every law-abiding citizen expects.