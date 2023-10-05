Ever since Peugeot launched its second-generation 2008 crossover four years ago, it’s been a hugely popular car and is regularly in the list of Europe’s best-selling models in this class.

Based on the new 208, it featured a striking look, a high-end cabin and the option of the electric e-2008, which accounted for 17 per cent of European sales last year – higher than the class average. This segment is fast-paced, however, and as good as the 2008 was at launch, it’s now back for a refresh to keep it competitive. It’s a testament to its importance that the 2008 has been revised ahead of the 208, too, despite the smaller supermini arriving on sale first.

The 2008, to our eyes at least, was always a great-looking car, so Peugeot hasn’t messed too much with the formula in that respect. That said, the 2008 takes various styling cues from Peugeot’s latest models, such as a new three-claw lighting signature and a body-coloured patterned grille, depending on trim level.

All models now come with a larger 10-inch touchscreen as well, while Peugeot’s trademark i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster has had an update as well.

