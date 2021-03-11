While looks are always subjective, we reckon the 508 is one of the most stylish cars you can buy today, and it has certainly helped this French brand to move steadily upmarket.

Going head-to-head with the likes of the Volkswagen Passat and Vauxhall Insignia, this sleekly-styled fastback has certainly impressed since it arrived in 2018, though has never proven hugely popular. Is that set to change with the introduction of a new company car-friendly plug-in hybrid, though? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

The 508 has been in its current form for nearly three years, but its looks haven’t aged a day. So actually all that’s new here is the powertrain itself, and it’s part of Peugeot’s plan to offer all of its cars with either a hybrid or EV derivative.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com