Having a ‘halo’ performance brand can have huge repercussions for a mainstream car firm – just look at Peugeot, which is still reaping the benefits of its legendary 205 GTI hot hatch nearly three decades after production ended.

But as we switch to an electrified future, how to continue offering a sporty nameplate can prove challenging – what with these models typically appealing to petrolheads, rather than those focused on economy. But Peugeot has decided to get ahead of the curve, launching its new ‘Peugeot Sport Engineered’ (PSE) brand. The key difference here is that every model to come from PSE will either be a hybrid or electric, which is quite a shock to the system.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com