The Phoenicia Malta has officially opened its latest restaurant, Contessa, setting a new benchmark for high-end southern Mediterranean cuisine.

Contessa emerges from The Phoenicia Malta’s cherished Phoenix Restaurant, reborn into a year-round gastronomic destination for both local and international guests, elevated by tableside theatre and beguiling signature dishes.

“The Phoenicia Malta has always been synonymous with exceptional guest experiences. With Contessa, we are enhancing our offerings to ensure that our guests have the privilege of enjoying the finest dining experiences regardless of the season,” Robyn Pratt, general manager of Phoenicia Malta, said.

“Our new all-weather conservatory means that, whatever the weather, guests can now enjoy one of our most-beloved featured – the Phoenicia Terrace.”

Contessa’s menu celebrates southern Mediterranean produce and cuisine.

Contessa’s design weaves the warmth of Maltese hospitality with the fresh flair of modern dining, enabling guests to bask in the beauty of The Phoenicia Malta’s gardens and the Mediterranean beyond. The terrace has been transformed into a botanical-garden-inspired conservatory, providing a weather-proof, yet equally enchanting dining environment.

Mark Shaw, owner of The Phoenicia Malta, said: “We’re delighted with the dedication our culinary team has shown in curating the Contessa menu, which reflects our commitment to seasonal, high-quality dining. We were also very proud of the team as we picked up The Definitive(ly) Good Guide 2024 award for best food in a restaurant. Now this culinary excellence will continue, and we will only keep improving from here. This is a significant moment for us as we continue to invest in creating exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Contessa’s menu, a celebration of southern Mediterranean produce and culinary creativity, will be refreshed seasonally to reflect the best the region has to offer.

For bookings and more information, contact +356 2122 5241.