The Phoenicia, part of the Leading Hotels of the World and CampbellGray Hotels, has once again been awarded TripAdvisor’s Excellence Award 2019.

Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent, having earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

The TripAdvisor Excellence Award 2019 for The Phoenicia follows hot on the heels of a TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2019 as one of Malta’s 10 best hotels.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travellers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform,” said Neela Pal, vice president of brand, TripAdvisor.

“This recognition allows us to publicly recognise businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travellers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay and explore.”

The Phoenicia’s general manager Charles Azzopardi said: “We are proud of all our team.

“These international awards really do accurately represent the voice of our clients and we thank them all for their reviews. We have been on a journey to exceed what our guests expect, and clearly through this award The Phoenicia is able to demonstrate that we are achieving great results as a team.”

For more information, visit www.campbellgrayhotels.com/the-phoenicia-malta/ or www.facebook.com/phoeniciahotel.