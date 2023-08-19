Hypercar firm Automobili Pininfarina has revealed its latest creation – the B95, which promises to be the ‘first ever electric Barchetta’.

Barchetta, meaning ‘little boat’ in Italian, references a car without a roof or windscreen, and is a design that Ferrari adopted widely throughout its history. Pininfarina, also originating in Italy, has named the model accordingly to mark the firm’s 95th anniversary, with the ‘B’ standing for Barchetta.

The B95’s design represents past models but with a forward-thinking powertrain. With an elongated bonnet, it also features the ‘world’s first electronically adjustable aero screens’. Inspired by vintage fighter planes, exposed aluminium supports can be raised and lowered to reduce wind drag while ‘preserving design integrity’. Helmets, which are advisable with a vehicle like this, can also be ordered to coordinate with the car.

The B95 is powered by the same electric setup as in Pininfarina’s Battista hypercar, featuring four electric motors to produce a combined 1,874bhp. The firm says it has a ‘unique tune’ for the Barchetta, but can still accelerate from 0-60mph in ‘less than two seconds’ and has a top speed of ‘more than 300km/h (186mph)’. That’s down from 222bhp achievable with the Battista.

It also features a significant 120kWh battery pack, and though no range has been confirmed, it’s likely to manage more than 300 miles from a charge.

The Pininfarina has been revealed during the exclusive Monterey Car Week in California, with just 10 examples set to be produced.

Customers are said to be able to have extensive personalisation options, with the launch car coming painted in a Bronze Superga grey finish with contrasting Giallo Arneis yellow and gloss black sections.

