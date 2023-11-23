On Wednesday, November 22, The Pink Fashion Show celebrated a decade of fashion in collaboration with OK Fashion, crowning its milestone with a sassy catwalk and a pumping party at the OK Home flagship store.

Kim Dalli interviewing guests at the 10th Anniversary Pink Fashion Show by OK Fashion. Video: Jonathan Borg

The anticipated event was attended by guests who have followed the twice-yearly Pink Fashion Show from November 2013, and those got their first invitation to the one of the longest running catwalks, established on the island’s fashion calendar.

A Times of Malta event, The 10th Anniversary Pink Fashion Show by OK Fashion transformed OK Group’s standout home décor and household store in Lija into a runway and a party venue, to the tunes of DJ Ziggy, showcasing it in full glory.

The façade of the huge outlet was draped in pink lights, spelling out Pink by OK Fashion, and guests were treated to London Essence welcome drinks, open bar Campari and gin cocktails, as well as a whiskey bar, with healthy food by Vida doing the rounds.

The models showcased the OK Fashion brands: Mimi and Furla, Steve Madden, US Polo, Karl Lagerfeld and Swarovski, bringing the worlds of outerwear, sports gear, kids’ clothing, elegance and bling together under one roof.

Make-up was by Franks, using Guerlain; and hair, using Evo hair products, was by Nev Hair Salon, and Neville Roman Zammit’s dream hairstyling team: Annie Morelli, Kain Galea, Mark Mamo, Miraya Bezzina, Shylon Micallef and Stephanie Lia.

The 10th Anniversary Pink Fashion Show by OK Fashion was supported by Baci, BOV, Campari, Franks, Ivalife, Holland & Barrett, Jean Paul Gaultier, London Essence, OK Home, Porsche, Remedies, Samsung, Sound Machine and Vida.

Guests could also do a spot of Christmas shopping in the cosy, homely atmosphere of the shop, and enjoy Black Friday offers, gifts and giveaways galore.

At the end the celebration of a tremendous fashion journey, they went home with brimming goodie bags, including the latest perfumes, nail polishes and other cosmetics… in typical Pink style.