Hundreds of like-minded guests joined the movement of well-being at the second edition of The Pink Tea Garden, held on Saturday in the idyllic grounds around the Farmer’s Deli in Villa Bologna, which were transformed into a mecca for all things natural, organic, healthy, pure, wholesome and eco-friendly.

A Times of Malta event, organised by Pink magazine and Tettiera, The Pink Tea Garden by Farmer’s Deli gathered under one blue sky all the goodness of nature in a sin-free feast for the senses.

On the menu was healthy, home-made, fresh and flavoursome food, a variety of nibbles, sampling and tastings, both savoury and sweet, vegan and vegetarian, traditional delicatessen with a twist, artisanal pastries and bakes, sourdough bread, sushi, nutty bars and butters, organic fruit and vegetables, yoghurts, award-winning jams and chutneys and replenished picnic baskets.

Free-flowing artisanal teas, cold-pressed juices, yoghurt drinks and prosecco, as well as an oolong tea and prosecco welcome drink, were served to guests, who mingled and networked in the natural setting.

The gardens were dressed up for the occasion with the collaboration of Interior Outfitters, who created a picnic setup with their soft furnishings; Mediterranean Ceramics, with their hand-painted lava tables for stands; and Big Mat, which supplied garden furniture, accessories and shading.

On the agenda were informative and inspirational tea talks on anything from sustainable fashion to intuitive eating and weight-loss motivation, functional medicine, Ayurveda and energy healing, positive thinking, all about aromas, and tree-saving initiatives; while demos were held on non-toxic candle-making, acroyoga, olfactory testing with botanical perfume, and how to prepare a bountiful brunch and healthy lunchboxes for kids.

Guests could enjoy a tea-tasting session, mini spa rituals, consultations and other holistic well-being therapies, meditation sessions and guidance on digestion concerns.

They were invited to write their dreams for the environment on tags and hang them on an Eco Wish Tree, with the opportunity to win fabulous prizes.

The Pink Tea Garden also featured artwork, chemical-free floral arrangements, jewellery, essential oils, natural and clean cosmetics on display, and goodie bags up for grabs.

