This year’s BOV Challenge League season is reaching the end of its regular proceedings with many teams still uncertain of where they will be playing next season.

One thing is certain however, and that is the close nature of the standings in both groups.

Following sixth-placed side St Andrews’ 3-2 win over strugglers Senglea Athletic, Saints coach Brian Said told the Times of Malta that his team’s aim is most definitely to win the final set of matches.

“The plan is to win all of what is left of the season and climb as high as we can in the standings,” Said said.

