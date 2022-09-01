The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra officially opens its 22/23 concert season with Holst’s masterpiece, The Planets. Following on last year’s success in The Firebird and Pictures at an Exhibition, MPO principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan returns to lead an orchestral night at Hilton Malta on September 17 at 8pm.

The Planets was described as “a series of mood pictures” by the composer, with the musical traits capturing the character of each planet allegedly inspired by eminent astrologer Alan Leo. Since the work is astrological rather than astronomical, the Earth is not included.

The event builds on the digital transformation kickstarted by the MPO over the past years, fusing an interdisciplinary performance with lights and projections, reminiscent of the successful first edition of the Malta Summer Festival. Taking the audience on a spatial journey, the concert evokes English folk songs and inspired by the works of leading 20th-century composers Schoenberg and Stravinsky, rich in orchestration and rhythmic elements.

The Planets forms part of the MPO Membership Scheme, in which Loyalty and Platinum members can enjoy various benefits including discounts, an exclusive Meet&Greet, a complimentary MPO album as well as ticket pre-sales for this concert and other selected concerts.

This concert is presented with the support of MeDirect, MAPFRE MSV Life and Hilton Malta.