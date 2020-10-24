When faced with the question why should people vote for the Nationalist Party, the party’s representatives tend to justify their answer by bringing up the party’s rich history – and rightly so. It was the party that dreamt big, it demanded an independent state, campaigned for civil rights, brought economic success, and delivered the European dream, among others.

Fast-forward to today and the Nationalist Party can’t help but be in awe of its past. Therein lies the challenge. At the crux of it all, the ingredients to the Nationalist Party’s recipe for future success cannot be found in its past.

At the polling stations, voters evaluate one basic drive and that is the will to vote for the political party that will most likely deliver a better life than the current situation. After all, it is everyone’s goal to pursue happiness in life. On the flip side of the spectrum lies the political party, whose end goal is to get the most votes, win elections and run the country.

Keeping this frame of mind, a political party must supply what the voter demands in order to win elections and, that is, by con­vincing voters on how it will deliver a better and secure future. In this regard, let us put the Nationalist Party under the lens and consider the ‘better future’ and ‘security’ variables.

On a positive note, it already possesses one variable in hand and that is that the party has a wealth of seasoned politicians who can provide guidance, confidence and experience in decision making. Granted, some may argue that these seasoned politicians have their faults and have also been given their fair chance at running the country. Nonetheless, it is high time for the party to come to terms with the reality that contesting general elections is not the only way for these politicians to remain active and make a difference.

With the right approach and timely decisions, the Nationalist Party can become the people’s party - Darren Carabott

These experienced politicians should serve as a solid foundation and a backbone to support a new and upcoming generation through internal party organs and fora. Radically handing over the reins to young and fresh individuals, without any experienced counsel, would mean to condemn them to make the same mistakes as their predecessors did. Still, the people demand change – and the Nationalist Party must deliver change or be left behind.

If the Nationalist Party wants to remain relevant and to stand a chance to hold office once more, it must adapt and embrace the future generations’ needs and wants. Voters want to relate to the person they are electing to represent them in parliament and that is why the Nationalist Party must also give way to new people.

One cannot expect a first-time voter to relate to the mind-frame and views of a veteran who has been involved in politics long before that same voter was even born. This is the second and most important variable to the above formula in providing a future, for both the party and the country. The electorate has served this message on a silver plate in these recent years, with a clear example being last year’s local council elections where voters opted for young and fresh candidates in an attempt to bring new blood and innovative ideas on a local level.

The only way for any political party to represent its people is for it to be a true ref­lection and a fair representation of society itself. Unfortunately, the Nationalist Party has succumbed to a polarised mentality that is unappealing to a sizeable fraction of today’s Malta. In this regard, the Nationalist Party has to open up and accustom itself to today’s realities and this may be a sore point for many with­in the party but the only solution is for it to entertain a mix of the veterans’ conservative thinking and the new generation’s liberal ideologies.

It is only natural that people disagree on ideological levels, however, this does not necessarily exclude the possibility of seeing the bigger picture and being able to stand together within the same party and working alongside each other for a better Malta while having differing beliefs.

Everyone can relate to heated arguments among family members and close friends, be it either on moral or ideological issues, but that does not mean you would stop caring for them, nor would you disown them.

Having a political party internally reflecting and discussing the same ideological viewpoints as society at large would only make that political party more representative and relevant to the public’s cause.

I want to belong to a party that is not simply deemed to be an alternative to this Labour government, having as its battle cry that people should vote for the Nationalist Party because Labour is corrupt to the core or because of the party’s history. The public is already aware of these latter two facts. I want to belong to a party that voices the people’s concerns and offers real solutions to their worries.

The new generation wants a political party that aligns itself with its views and that is always one step ahead, ready to face tomorrow’s challenges. I want people to vote for the Nationalist Party because they are truly committed to its cause and see it as the only party able to provide a better and secure future.

The future of the Nationalist Party is in the balance and these coming months will be decisive. I am certain that, with the right approach and timely decisions, the Nationalist Party can become the people’s party and bring to an end this black chapter in Maltese politics.

Let us refuse to go down in the history books as the party that once was but, rather, be the party that still is and will be.

Darren Carabott is minority leader, Santa Venera local council.