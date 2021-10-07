I read with interest the Talking Point written by Nationalist Party deputy leader David Agius and Siġġiewi PN councillor Alessia Psaila Zammit, entitled ‘Labour’s PBS takeover’ (September 29) in response to an article of mine entitled ‘PBS: a tangible reform’.

Although I read their article, however, I’m not quite sure that Agius and Psaila Zammit even read my article to begin with, even though, ironically, they were supposed to be replying to it.

Agius and Psaila Zammit start out their arguments by saying: “When Abela talks about PBS, it is like his only focus is how to make money disappear.” It should be noted that, in my original article, financial stability is only mentioned once.

Secondly, in response to their point that Labour plans to throw €6 million to PBS each year, I would reply that the country’s finances allow us to do so. Under a previous administration, the country’s finances were not as good as they are now and so it is understandable that investment in PBS was not possible by the GonziPN administration. Unless that investment concerned a particular minister’s cousin and his company, who had programmes almost every day of the week, of course. But there are always exceptions.

By the way, the money given to PBS is part of a five-year agreement under the Public Service Obligation, which is an instrument that was not only made public but also which PN administrations used.

Next up, Agius and Psaila Zammit mention that investing in PBS gives more opportunities to hand over jobs to the boys.

As always is the case, they don’t mention who these boys are. Rather than going into the balance of past recruitment, I prefer to say that we embrace the talents of PBS employees and we will invest further in their upskilling.

The third point mentioned by Agius and Psaila Zammit is the fact that “Abela has no interest in reforming how editorial decisions are taken” and that the news channel “acts as a notice board for Labour ministers”. Does the PN want to stop all information to the public about health, social security, education, business incentives and other government initiatives?

We embrace the talents of PBS employees and we will invest further in their upskilling - Carmelo Abela

Sure, all ministers are Labour. That being said, one needs to make a distinction bet­ween the government and the Labour Party. Or maybe attempt at considering that other parties, including ADPD, Repubblika and other NGOs – that are mostly critical of government policies – are also given their own visibility.

The negativity continued when my PN colleagues stated that the reform spearheaded by myself is lacking in credibility because I’m the one leading it,and that I’m also one of the faces of impunity.

It would be funny if it weren’t sad but we have a situation whereby the Nationalist Party alleges something and then uses this allegation to claim “impunity”. When allegations were made in my regard by a Nationalist MP, I instituted libel proceedings with urgency and also gave a statement to the police on my own free will.

Naturally, it goes without saying that these allegations are all false and are blatant lies and that they’re the result of desperation. A desperation provoked by polls that don’t seem to want to change.

The final point I’d like to tackle is the fact that Agius and Psaila Zammit state that Labour has added a second channel for more propaganda. In the same column, they also state that we’ve removed discussions from PBS.

Firstly, foreign news channels such as the BBC and RAI are also split up between entertainment and news. And, secondly, how can one claim that the government is eliminating discussions when we’ve just opened up a news channel full of current affairs and discussion programmes with the leader of the opposition being one of the first to be invited?

They beggar belief so much that I’d be more than willing to discuss them further on TVMnews+ with anyone on one of the discussion programmes that they’ve yet to realise exist.