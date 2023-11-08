One month ago, The Point, Malta's favourite shopping destination, welcomed Homemate, the island's largest home improvement centre, to its vibrant retail community. With its unparalleled selection of home improvement products and dedicated customer service, Homemate has revolutionized the home improvement retail landscape in Sliema.

Homemate, located on level -2 at The Point, has quickly become the go-to destination for homeowners, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts. With its comprehensive range of high-quality products, from top-notch appliances to cutting-edge tools, garden essentials to stylish household accessories, Homemate offers an unparalleled selection for every home improvement need.

With its spacious layout and expertly curated selection, customers can explore the latest trends and find inspiration for their home projects, all under one roof.

At The Point, we are committed to providing a customer-centric shopping experience, and Homemate aligns perfectly with our vision. The store's knowledgeable staff members are on hand to assist customers, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping journey. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, Homemate promises unparalleled service, making it the go-to destination for all home improvement needs. The Point takes pride in fostering a vibrant and customer-focused retail environment, and Homemate's arrival further enhances our commitment to excellence.

This new store opening reflects our dedication to offering diverse and innovative retail options, ensuring that our visitors have access to the best products and services available in the market.

The Point and Homemate share a common commitment to quality, variety, and exceptional customer service. Together, we are set to redefine the home improvement shopping experience in Malta.

Among the voices expressing their joy for this new opening is The Point’s CEO, Edwin Borg, who expressed his satisfaction, stating, "In just one month, Homemate has made its presence felt at the mall. Its rapid assimilation into the retail mix at The Point is testament to the store's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We are delighted to see our visitors embracing this new retail experience, which enriches our tenant mix and enhances The Point's reputation as Malta's favourite shopping destination. The Point is now at full capacity, fully let, an encouraging endorsement to the confidence the retail community has in the property.”

As for Alan Mizzi, CEO of Homemate Ltd, he echoed the sentiment, saying: "After 24 years in Mriehel with its flagship store, Homemate has decided to set up satellite stores in various popular locations, to reach its customers with the most popular products. Fittingly, The Point was selected as the first of these, with more to follow over the next two years.”

“The Point's social media platforms have been abuzz with excitement following the recent opening of Homemate,” said Lucrecia Dufoo, Head of Marketing at The Point, as she emphasized the positive impact of Homemate on the overall shopping experience, stating.

"The enthusiastic response from our community underscores the success of this strategic partnership and reaffirms our commitment to providing diverse and enriching retail experiences at The Point,” she added.

We invite you to join us in celebrating Homemate's successful first month at The Point and experience the future of home improvement retail firsthand.