The Point Shopping Mall, Malta’s favourite shopping and lifestyle destination in the heart of Sliema, is excited to announce the opening of four new stores. These new additions reinforce our commitment to delivering a diverse and enriching retail environment that caters to the diverse tastes of our visitors. The Point has always been at the forefront of offering an exceptional shopping experience and these four new store openings, aim to do no less than.

Pandora Jewellery is back in Malta, and their first new concept store is now open at The Point! Pandora is a world-renowned hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. At Pandora The Point visitors can find an extensive range of jewellery: Pandora bracelets with charms, necklaces, chains, earrings, rings, and so much more.

Memory Block Malta is unveiling a one-of-a-kind home decor and personalized gifting experience. From printing your photos on pine and bamboo to creating art designed by your own memories, these free-standing or wall-hanging pieces bring joy to any space.

Bata Shoes is back at The Point, by popular demand. With a commitment to excellence, Bata explores new materials and crafts styles merging fashion with unrivalled comfort, ensuring its status as a beacon of quality, blending tradition with cutting-edge craftsmanship, shaping the global footwear industry's very essence.

Homemate is the store we have all been waiting for! With its extensive range of home improvement products, Homemate is your one-stop destination for all your home renovation needs. Over 700 metres of retail space dedicated to home upgrades is what one can call House Enhancement Paradise.

In recent months, amazing brands such as Darmanin Footwear, My Cookie Dough, KidsAround, Eurospar and the fabulous Mavenry multi-brand concept store have opened their doors at The Point, increasing our portfolio to over 150 brands to choose from under one roof.

Furthermore, with the opening of Homemate, The Point reaches full occupancy. This achievement not only demonstrates the confidence of retailers in our mall but also underscores our dedication to driving economic growth in the area.

As we move forward, The Point remains committed to delivering exceptional shopping experiences, hosting exciting events, and fostering a sense of community. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our tenants, shoppers, and partners for their continued support in making The Point, Malta’s favourite shopping destination.