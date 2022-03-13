We do not need a papal visit after Malta finds its soul, as was suggested in this paper last Sunday. We need a papal visit to help Malta find its soul.

Neither do we need a papal visit for the powers-that-be to have photo opportunities with the head of the Catholic Church or for diplomats to have a triumphal conclusion to their tenure. Such attitudes show extreme pettiness.

A papal visit is organised to help the people examine their consciences and mend their ways. A pope goes to a country to reach out to people of goodwill while guiding, supporting and strengthening the local Church to fulfil its mission. Such a visit can only succeed if it is preceded by a period of relative calm when the Church can pastorally prepare society for the messages that the pope is expected to communicate. This is very important as he will surely address hot-button topics over here.

An election is not an ideal situation

It would have been immensely better had the papal visit not been organised a week after a hotly-fought out electoral campaign. Truth be told this electoral campaign has been affected by the war in Ukraine but is nevertheless characterised by fake news and negativity. The pope’s visit is very low in people’s minds.

When the pope comes immediately after an election result, he is forced to reach out to a population which is either still intoxicated on victory or depressed in defeat. It is difficult for such an audience to be receptive to his message. All could and should have been avoided had the prime minister not placed political convenience before the spiritual or social benefit which the presence and words of Pope Francis could have brought to our islands.

It is utterly shameful that the pope and the Church in Malta have been placed in this very difficult position. But unless Divine Providence has any surprises up its sleeve, the visit will happen in the beginning of April. In spite of all these capriciously placed obstacles, all should therefore strive to do the best that can be done in these difficult circumstances.

Besides, the pope has many times navigated with success several difficult situations and will surely say what he believes should be said.

Love the pope, not his message?

The pope will visit a country whose people say they love him a lot but who are not too keen about his message. In my April 2016 commentary in this paper, I discussed the results of a poll commissioned by MaltaToday. The results showed that a whopping 92.9 per cent of the Maltese “judge positively” the way Francis was leading the Church.

What irked me was the fact that those who said that they approve his ways do not support his teaching. The majority were in favour of the legalisation of euthanasia (probably more today). Francis roundly denounces this as a “false sense of compassion”, a sin against God and a sign of the throwaway culture.

The pope of Laudato Si will certainly say something about the rape of the environment - Fr Joe Borg

Those who most supported Pope Francis were in the 18-34-year-old age bracket. They were also the second largest group in favour of abortion in case of rape, the least who believe in hell or attend Mass on Sunday and the most supportive of cartoons ridiculing Christ.

None of these positions is part of the message of Pope Francis, is it?

Fast forward to today. Our people have let the country become mired in corruption, chose mammon as their new god, reduce the environment to tatters and support the right-wing policies which, in the last nine years, have widened the gap between the poor and the rich, as the rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer.

The pope of Laudato Si and Fratelli Tutti will surely address these issues.

A corrupt society stinks

A majority of the respondents to the erstwhile poll that was conducted by MaltaToday were in favour of the Church speaking less on welcoming migrants while the number of those who want the Church to speak less about the environment was almost as high as those who want the Church to speak more.

The pope, whose first visit outside of the Vatican was to Lampedusa, will not be deterred by a majority not wanting the Church to speak on welcoming migrants. The pope who compared the Libyan detention camps to the Nazi concentration camps and condemned pushbacks cannot but do the same in Malta.

The pope who repeatedly said that a corrupt society stinks will surely smell the putrid smell of the sea of corruption that engulfs us. The pope of Laudato Si will certainly say something about the rape of the environment and about how we changed this fair land of ours into ‘The Gula Archipelago’. (Apologies to Solzhenitsyn’s great opus The Gulag Archipelago.)

The pope will also address the ecclesial community. Our Church has a millennial tradition but we are perhaps more known for working individually rather than for working collegially.

Pope Francis’s pastoral strategy for the Church is exactly the opposite. Synodality is the name of the game. We desperately need him to emphasise the necessity to work and flourish together as a Church.

The name of the God that Francis will speak of is Mercy not Judgement. The Church that he will push forward takes the form of a battlefield hospital not a baroque basilica. It is a Church whose leaders should prefer to don the servants’ apron (John 13:4) more than fancy muzzetti and lace.

We do need a pope’s visit, and how!