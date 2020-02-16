No sooner had the choir reached the last verse of the San Pawl antifona, than the President of Malta went up on the altar to announce the date of Pope Francis’s visit. “And let’s hope this brings unity among the Maltese,” he said.

The President is clearly hoping that Pope’s presence on the islands will magically (in the spiritual sense) make the politi­cal tensions go away.

A portrait of slain Sicilian priest Giuseppe ‘Pino’ Puglisi is displayed behind Pope Francis as he attends a meeting with youth on Piazza Politeama in Palermo, Sicily, on September 15, 2018. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

I can see where he’s coming from. It is, after all, rather toxic living on an island going through its worst political depression ever, let alone being its President. He wants things to go back to normal as hastily as possible: the family doctor in him wants to prescribe the patients some medicine so that everyone feels better.

Can the Pope pill work? Let us put it under the microscope.

‘Unity’ is the shaking of hands after an argument; the coming together again after putting differences aside. In the case of Malta, there have been no disagreements, there has only been a mafia takeover.

Therefore, shaking of hands does not factor into the equation because making up with criminals is condoning their act.

It is therefore quite pointless to fervently pray that Pope Francis will bring ‘unity’ – what we need to hope for is that the Pope will bring with him, and leave behind, a strong sense of justice.

We cannot, as a nation, undo the corruption that led to an assassination of a journalist. And we cannot undo the pain that that has inflicted, and the damage caused to our national psyche and to Malta’s reputation.

Nothing – no waving of the Pope’s flags, no popemobile driving through our streets – can change that. Because what we need is not a family doctor, what we need is a consultant surgeon to perform the amputation of the people running the mafia racket from the very nerve system of our society, the government.

Perhaps Pope Francis can be this consultant surgeon we desperately need. Perhaps apart from his blessing, he can also wield the surgical knife in the form of powerful, weighty words. Perhaps as he has done in the past in Italy, he can encourage people – most pressingly our police force – to resist pursuing the ‘glitter of wealth’, and to avoid seeking life’s meaning in ‘things that pass away’.

Or even better, he could deliver a speech similar to when he paid homage to Father Giuseppe Puglisi in Palermo.

Maltese mafia members are not only worshippers, they also go to the Vatican to maximise the value of the benediction

Fr Puglisi was a priest who used to work heedlessly with young people to keep them away from drugs and the quick buck lure of the mafia. He was shot dead on the doorstep of his own home in 1993. When remembering him, Pope Francis warned his congregation that it was impossible to “believe in God and be mafioso” – a clear reference to the fact that many mafia members are regular worshippers.

As a matter of fact, Maltese mafia members are not only worshippers, they also go to the Vatican to maximise the value of the benediction. The bloody hands of Maltese mafiosi are out there for all to see and yet they are still allowed to roam free: murder suspects are not even interrogated and arrested.

In one of his addresses, at a prayer vigil for relatives of those killed by the mafia, Pope Francis had called for the excommunication of mobsters. He had warned gangsters to stop doing evil or prepare for hell. “Blood-stained money, blood-stained power, you can’t bring it with you to your next life. Repent,” he said. Will he, then, when he comes to Malta, shake their hands again?

Will he repeat what he had said in Paler­mo, that “a person who is a mafioso does not live as a Christian because with his life he blasphemes against the name of God”? Will he tell the Maltese mafia: “Change, brothers and sisters! Stop thinking about yourselves and your money... Convert yourselves to the real God.”

There are some wounds that no pills and no prayer can make better. Some wounds need to be amputated to stop the rot. Some wounds simply need the right people to do the right thing at the right time. Will Pope Francis be the new San Pawl, I wonder?

Edwin Vassallo is the only MP who two years ago voted against a law on domestic violence. I shall never forget his face as he sialoquently babbled on, trying to justify his argument. I remember saying to myself: this is what emotional intelligence the size of a shrivelled pea looks like.

I hope that today he is haunted by the tragedies of abuse that take place in the silence of many Maltese homes. But I very much doubt it.

These days he is very busy congratulating himself for bringing down Muscat and co. I have never, ever, seen Vassallo at any of the many civil society protests which forced the government’s hand. I do not seem to recall any scathing speech of his against the atrocities of the corrupt lot. I do not seem to have read anywhere that he was encouraging his political party to get its act together and actually oppose in the name of justice.

And yet, here he is now, at every opportunity behind a radio microphone, sounding more pontifical than the Pope, talking about ‘unity’ while spewing hatred at the same time.

We can only sigh helplessly. He is the epitome of the state of our parliament.

Bar a handful on both sides of the house, instead of being represented by the top brains of the country we have to make do with mediocrity. And mediocrity can only breed mediocrity.

To paraphrase Dominic Cummings, Teletubbies would do a greater job than all of them put together.

