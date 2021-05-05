Back in 2018, Porsche unveiled a concept car that really made people sit up and notice. Called the Mission E Cross Turismo, it was essentially an electric car for those who liked to tackle more rugged terrain. Despite its positive reception at the Geneva Motor Show that year, it soon looked like it would become yet another concept car lost to the history books.

But not this time. No, Porsche has now put that concept into production in the form of the impressively unchanged Taycan Cross Turismo. Based on the already-exceptional Taycan EV, the Cross Turismo boasts some more go-anywhere technology for those who like to, well, go anywhere. We’ve grabbed a short test behind the wheel in a left-hand-drive version ahead of UK versions arriving this summer.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com