As people have been pushed into COVID-19 isolation, technology has been the one driving force that has kept the community connected. Many service providers including telecommunication companies are considered as essential, and therefore are required to continue offering services, many times with customer facing employees still very active in the community.

“At GO we have been preparing for this new reality before the first case was recorded in Malta,” said Nikhil Patil, GO plc CEO.

“Our services allow people to remain connected to the people they care for, continue to enjoy hours of entertainment from their home’s safety and having all the necessary means to face the current challenges. Our services have allowed many businesses to be agile enough to set up remotely and continue with their operations.

“GO was one of the very first companies that started detailed contingency planning before the pandemic reached Malta. This allowed us to act fast in line with recommendations from health authorities and government,” continued Patil.

GO ensured any member of its workforce that could work remotely had the necessary means. The call centre was mobilised and now operates from all corners of the island. Within days, most of the organisation was working efficiently from home. Front-line employees were equipped with all the necessary safety gear and training.

“We have done everything we can to keep our employees safe, protected and connected,” explained Sarah Camilleri, head of HR. “We have stood up to the challenge. I really feel GO has clearly demonstrated that connectivity can surpass most boundaries,” she continued.

GO opened up its premium channels to all its customers, offering thousands of hours of rich TV content. It also offered free access to its TV App to everyone, even those who are not GO customers. This offer is still open.

For those whose lives have been completely disrupted by COVID-19, who are at the front line and are at most risk of contracting the virus, GO extended 1,000 free minutes and 100GB of mobile data so they can stay connected. This offer is ongoing until the worst of the pandemic is over. GO ensured customers stranded in travel-banned countries had sufficient means of keeping in touch by additional credit or discounts on bills.

GO also had to ensure the resiliency of its networks and infrastructure in view of increased traffic. In the past month, GO has seen an increase in traffic on its mobile network by more than 50 per cent, while that on its fixed telephony network more than doubled.

“We have invested over €240 million in our network over the past 10 years to ensure it is resilient enough. We have committed a further €100 million to the roll-out of TrueFibre technology to every household in the next four years,” said Patil.

“It is in moments like these that I’m reminded of how privileged we are to have such an important role in Maltese society – of how our work keeps people connected, of how we do everything in our power so no one is left behind,” concluded Patil.