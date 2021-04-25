Now that the initial shock, the ensuing anger and widespread condemnation, and the media hype have started to subside, we can reflect and think more clearly.

For many years, UEFA was not the governing body we know today.

The same applies to football clubs – Nottingham Forest, Porto, Benfica, Steaua, Red Star, Ajax, Celtic and Hamburg enjoyed some great moments in European football in the past, today it is the traditional superpowers, the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool, who are lifting the trophies consistently.

Football is dynamic and clubs that were successful in the past are not necessarily in the same position today while those that are at the peak today are not guaranteed to stay at the summit tomorrow.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on The Times of Malta