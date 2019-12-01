To mark its 50th anniversary, Frank Salt Real Estate has undertaken various environmental projects. The company’s biggest single CSR project – part of its Let’s Go Environmental drive – has been donating €120,000 worth of PV panels to the Inspire Foundation. The panels will generate 253,000 units of energy a year, saving the foundation about €45,000 every year.

The project was launched and inaugurated at the Inspire Foundation’s branch in Marsascala, where the panels are being installed. Energy Minister Joe Mizzi, who attended the event, praised this initiative and spoke about how the government was helping voluntary organisations install PV panels.

He said that the government and the private sector should work together to support those in need while also meeting environmental objectives. He also spoke about how the government supported PV panels with feed-in tariffs and grants for households.

Frank Salt Real Estate director Grahame Salt said Malta needed more companies to take up similar initiatives. “Our hope is that this project, once in operation, will serve as an example to others who genuinely want to make a contribution to society.”

“The Inspire Foundation is a core organisation for the Maltese community and we are proud to support it,” Mr Salt said.

“Its sterling work helps countless children and adults with their physical and intellectual disabilities so they can reach their full potential. To operate, the foundation requires immense amounts of energy. Installing PV panels at their premises will not only help make the foundation greener and more energy-efficient but will also contribute to a decrease in their running costs and energy bills.”

The foundation’s CEO, Antonello Gauci, expressed his gratitude by saying: “Inspire wholeheartedly thanks Frank Salt for allowing our NGO to become more sustainable through this project.

This sponsorship allows significant savings for Inspire for the next 20 years, which allows us to invest more in the services and programmes offered to people with a disability. We depend on such support to continue offering services of the highest quality.”

The Inspire Foundation draws on many years of experience in educational, therapeutic, social and recreational needs of people with disability. It specialises in helping those on the autism spectrum, having profound multiple learning difficulties and those with challenging behaviour.

