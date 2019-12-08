To be simply a spectator in circumstances that are considered tragic and abnormal is inhuman. What we have been witnessing these last few days, with protests on the streets becoming larger and more vociferous, fills us with courage and hope, even though we are angry and “the situation is desperate!”

Many of those who voted for the present government feel betrayed. Many have also publicly expressed that they feel ashamed and do not want to be considered part of ‘the Labour Movement’. Yes – disappointed, humiliated and betrayed by those who are supposed to lead us in the right direction.

But amid all this turmoil, there is still hope for the small flickering light that we thought would soon be extinguished but which has instead become a huge flame. Who would have imagined that a government with a majority of more than 40,000 would ever admit that we are passing through a crisis?

With an Opposition in discord and the continuous mantra by the authorities that the economy is strong and that we are living in the best of times, one must either simply give up hope or heed the voices of the NGOs and civil society. This is what we did, we citizens of good will, and here is where we stand today.

Last Sunday’s gathering witnessed thousands of citizens from all walks of life protesting and calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to ensure that justice is done. It was heartening to listen to 16-year-old activist Eve Borg Bonello lamenting that she has been robbed of her future. Her enthusiasm, determination and conviction filled all of us present with courage and hope.

We are realising, today more than ever, that power lies in our hands, not in the hands of our politicians. This is why we are on the streets. We are following no politician but the inner voice within us urging us to fight for justice and truth.

‘The Power of the Powerless’ is the title of an essay by Vaclav Havel wherein he explains where real power lies. Timothy Snyder, in his introduction to the essay, tells us that “Havel maintains that truthful words and actions of citizens matter, and that each of us has the responsibility to be a bit more courageous than we want to be”.

We need to convince ourselves that power lies within us. We are powerful not when we follow others blindly or belong to a party but when we are true to our principles and beliefs. Forming part of a majority does not necessarily imply that one is powerful. Democracy does not start and end in the ballot box.

Elif Shafak, a Turkish-British novelist, when commenting about democracy, states: “For me, democracy is not only about the ballot box. I think we often make that mistake which gives veneer of democracy to autocrats because they say, ‘Well, we have the ballot box, we have been elected’. But that is not democracy. [...] For proper democracy to exist, in addition to the ballot box we need rule of law, we need separation of powers, we need checks and balances [...] we need a free media”.

Not being true to ourselves and allowing others to decide for us is relinquishing our freedom and, hence, losing our power. Unfortunately, the reason why, in our situation, justice is taking too long is because those on top, rather than being loyal to their principles and the common good, are giving precedence to the institution and the party.

The fact that, despite what is being revealed, there are still many supporters backing Muscat shows how loyalty to him and to the Labour Party supersedes loyalty to the truth and the nation.

For democracy to remain active and healthy, we need to make this great leap – shedding off our party loyalty and be true to ourselves, our principles and beliefs.

Let us keep on fighting for what is right. Let us show the world at large that we are enslaved to no person, party or ideology, but to the truth. Our passport is Maltese. Our identity is Maltese. It is neither blue nor red, but red and white. By pledging to remain Labour or Nationalist until death, one would be enslaving oneself to the dictates and ideology of a party, and therefore, no longer free to be oneself.

May we remain free, uncontrolled individuals so that we may be able, at any time, to protest in public and proclaim loud and clear that we always want the truth to come out.