We often struggle to find the right word or phrase to articulate an idea or concept in a way that is concise but accurate. Every year thousands of new words are coined by writers, journalist, business people and politicians. Understandably, these words capture the attention of linguists monitoring how written and spoken English is evolving.

This year I have scanned the various online dictionaries to identify new words or old words that have taken on a new meaning in the last few months. I had to choose the ones that I believe would interest most readers who love to observe the power of words in everyday communication. Here are some of my favourite new words.

Undoubtedly, my favourite for 2019 must me ‘Berlusconification’ used by a journalist from The Guardian. Berlusconification of public life describes the now common situation where the division between politics, media and business lose all credibility. Legitimacy crises of this sort are disastrous for public trust – but they offer tantalising opportunities to a handful of individuals willing to take advantage. Surely most readers do not need any concrete example of this phenomenon.

A close favourite is ‘fake news’ which means more than false news. US President Donald Trump and other politicians have given a new twist to the meaning of this not-so-new phrase. Fraught with political connotations, the term ‘fake news’ has become a way to shut down anything that goes against one’s views. So, when you hear politicians claiming that unflattering media reports about them are just fake news, you know that what is being reported is probably very accurate.

Social media communication has become a part of daily life. We are getting used to waking up in the morning with a barrage of tweets and Facebook messages from local and foreign politicians. They want us to know how hard they are working for us all. A new breed of communicators led by Trump has cropped up. They are experts in coining some fresh and colourful expressions, even if they often lack substance.

‘Virtue signalling’, for instance, is a term that describes the sharing of one’s point of view on a social or political issue, often on social media, to garner praise or acknowledgement of one’s righteousness from others who share that point of view, or to passively rebuke those who do not. Once again, this is a tool that is used far too often by politicians who expect constant adulation from an increasingly sceptical audience that has lost all trust in the political class.

The obsession with social media communication has created another breed of communicators – the ‘crybabies’. A ‘crybaby’ is a person who self-righteously harasses or intimidates others while playing the victim, especially of a perceived political or social injustice.

‘Media literacy’ is not a new phrase but it is becoming increasingly popular. It describes the ability or skills to critically analyse for accuracy, credibility, or evidence of bias the content created and consumed in various media, including radio and television, the internet, and social media.

In any country where the political parties own TV and radio stations, an overdose of media literacy is recommended for those who value their sanity.

One other interesting neologism is ‘thirst trap’ – a social media post, especially a selfie or other photo, to elicit attention, appreciation or one’s attractiveness, or other positive feedback. Why do we have to put up with narcissists and attention seekers?

‘Toxic masculinity’ is an apt phrase to define a cultural concept of manliness. This culture glorifies stoicism, strength, masculinity and dominance, that is socially maladaptive or harmful to mental health. We have seen so many examples of this toxic masculinity in the last year. The MeToo movement shocked the world with the abuse of power of those wealthy and famous who believe they have a right to abuse women and commit heinous crimes simply because they think that their wealth makes them untouchable.

Neologisms are a blessing for those who appreciate the power of words and good communication.

