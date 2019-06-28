The recent EU summit was characterised by the marathon talks spread over three days. The main objective was that of possibly achieving consensus among the existing member states about who should take the top EU jobs.

The summit ended with a surprise. None of the pre-MEP elections spitzenkandidaten, such as Frans Timmermans or Manfred Weber, got to run the EU commission. Given the significant change in the geo-political landscape, I feel it would have been anti-democratic to settle for either of them.

Not only has there been a break with the tradition of having a male heading the EU Commission but, providing the nominated person is approved by the EU Parliament, the Commission will be headed by a somewhat conspicuous person – Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s defence minister.

Complementing her as head of the European Central Bank (ECB) will be Christine Lagarde, the current managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a political note, this still reflects a Franco/German settlement.

Referring to the matter under review, the well-known international magazine, The Economist, chooses the expression ‘Deae ex machina’ to describe both selected women.

For those like me who have not been exposed to studying Latin at secondary school, this expression means “persons that appear or are introduced suddenly and unexpectedly, and who provide a contrived solution to an apparently insoluble difficulty”.

Both could be considered to be the linchpin in limiting collateral damage

Both were unexpected and both need to address the next financial crisis – the ever-increasing amount of corporate debt.

For those who think that the financial world has learnt its lesson from the 2008 crisis, think again.

Statistics exist depicting how global debt by sector has increased over the years.

At the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008, the combined debt of consumers, banks, corporates and governments stood at no less than 269 per cent of GDP.

Much talk had been going on about what triggered it, with economists putting the blame on excessive leverage; and rightly so.

Consequently, one would expect that such excessive leverage is reduced after a financial crisis.

This time round, however, the total debt has continued to increase to a staggering 318 per cent of global GDP in 2018 – almost 50 percentage points higher than the historical record of 2008.

Although sovereign debt has been contained within the EU through a number of austerity measures, corporate debt has continued to soar.

The choice of monetary policies over the years has played a major role in the growth of debt. Indeed, unconventional monetary policies implemented by central banks served to make debt very cheap.

It is no surprise that, when the cost of borrowing is cheap, markets respond by accumulating more and more of it, the end-result being that the global economy is now caught in a classical debt snare.

On one hand, debt is on the high side because interest rates are low and, on the other, interest rates are low because debt is so high.

So, amid other issues the EU will have to tackle in the next five years, could this be the “insoluble difficulty” that the von der Leyen/Lagarde duo will have to address? What competences do each of them possess?

Von der Leyen originally studied medicine, so she has a background in the natural sciences, while Lagarde is a lawyer by profession, landing herself in the social sciences. Given their involvement in politics, both have read economics in some way or another.

So, while Von der Leyen could possibly have an analytical mind with which to solve problems, Lagarde would be more primed to rest on form rather than substance.

Given her regulatory role, that could help in the above-mentioned economic crisis that is yet to happen.

Only time will tell, but it is already evident that the two candidates that have been chosen by surprise do seem to be robust ones and, in the upcoming crisis described above, both could be considered to be the linchpin in limiting the collateral damage that will arise.

Dr Grixti is a lecturer at the University of Malta.