Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo and other association officials met with the presidents and delegates of clubs from the Premier League on Tuesday.

The focus was mainly on the constitution of the Premier League Clubs’ Association, a project which is being established by the clubs in the top-tier in collaboration with the Malta FA and in line with the association’s strategic review of the governance structures of Maltese football.

Other important topics and further reforming was also discussed, namely the club licensing reform, the corporate restructuring for clubs and the introduction of an AML regime as part of a major overhaul in the regulatory frameworks and which has already seen the approval of a new Code of Ethics and MFA Statute in recent months.

Malta FA vice-president, Dr Matthew Paris, gave important details and updates about all the improvements in good governance at association level.

