This year’s President’s Ball 2020 will be held on Saturday under the patronage of President George Abela and his wife.

The gala event is being organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund at the Casino Maltese in Republic Street, Valletta, at 8pm.

All proceeds will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund in aid of the various philanthropic institutions and individuals who require expensive medical treatment, relatives accompanying patients abroad and families in need.

Places, at €60 each, may be reserved at the Office of the Malta Community Chest Fund, The Palace, Valletta. For bookings call on 2122 6226 or e-mail president@gov.mt.