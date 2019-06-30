Tomorrow

10am The President receives a courtesy call by charity manager and president of The Brain Foundation, Marco Ortica, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Pierre Mallia at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the president and representatives of the Malta Football Association at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Prof. Maurice Cauchi at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the representatives of the Vermiglio Theatre Production at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9am The President and Mrs Vella visit Malta Air Traffic Services at their premises in Mqabba.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Employees Sports Association at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Fr Nomis Kuriakos at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by the representatives of the Għaqda Nisa Laburisti at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Remax Group at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the governor of the Central Bank of Malta, Mario Vella, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the inauguration ceremony of the unveiling of the monument dedicated to St Catherine, patron saint of Żurrieq.

Saturday

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Joseph Calleja Concert at the Granaries in Floriana.

Sunday

10am The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by representatives of the LifeCycle at San Anton Palace.