Tomorrow

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Joe Julian Farrugia at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by members of the Society of Medical Radiographers at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Thomas Smith Group at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Malta Broadcasting Authority chairman and board members at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the National Volunteers Awards 2019 organised by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Andrew Debono Cauchi at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Charles Micallef at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Medina Foundation of Music at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the book Nifs li Kważi Qatilni by Clifford Galea Vella at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the photographic campaign entitled ‘Different is Normal’ at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Miss World Malta Nicole Vella at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by Marcelle and Mario Abela at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Be Positive Bipolar Self-help Group at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the annual party of the Physically Handicapped Rehabilitation Fund at the Physically Handicapped Rehabilitation Centre, Paola.

Friday

9am The President and Mrs Vella preside over the launch of Festa Ċitru at San Anton Palace.

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the president and representatives of the St John Rescue Corps at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Frans Attard at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Maltese Association of Social Workers at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Russian Christmas Orthodox Concert at the Russian Chapel in San Anton Palace.

Saturday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by members of the Għaqda tal-Pawlini at San Anton Palace.

Next Sunday

12pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Valletta Baroque Festival 2020 in Valletta.