Tomorrow

9.30am The President visits Cospicua police station and the police headquarters.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Victoria International Arts Festival closing concert at St George’s Basilica Victoria.

Tuesday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend Solemn Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church on the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Ahmed Bugri at the Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Malta Chamber of Planners at the Palace, Valletta.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the executive secretary of the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law (IIJ) in Malta, Thomas Wuchte, at the Palace, Valletta.

6pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the launch of the book Contemporary Issues in Bioethics by Rev Dr Raymond Zammit at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.30am The President presides over a meeting of the Constitutional Reform Committee at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Sandro Chetcuti from the Malta Developers Association at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over a meeting of the National Cancer Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Għaqda Veterani Laburisti at the Palace, Valletta.

1pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a lunch hosted by the Apostolic Nuncio.

6.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the inauguration of the Ilwien Nostalġiċi Project at the Birkirkara local council.

Friday

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by the University Student Council (KSU) at the Palace, Valletta.

Noon The President and Mrs Vella inaugurate the opening of the Maratona Oħloq Tbissima at St Joseph Home, Santa Venera.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Perit Joseph Magro at the Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Friends of National Archives of Malta at the Palace, Valletta.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend an activity organised by the Soċjeta Filarmonika Pinto Banda San Bastjan on the occasion of the feast of St Sebastian, Qormi.

Saturday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the unveiling of the bust of Dun Salv Galea in San Girgor Street, Żejtun.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Malta Journalism Awards held at AX Seashells Resort, Qawra.

Sunday

8.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend Pontifical Mass for St George’s titular feast at the Basilica of St George, Victoria.