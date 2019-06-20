Tomorrow

10am The President and Mrs Vella receive a courtesy call by representatives of the Marigold Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11.30am The President and Mrs Vella preside over the launching of Rockestra at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Railway Foundation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit Richmond Foundation in Santa Venera.

12pm The President presides over the taking of oath of temporary ombudsman, Charles Messina at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Carmen Houlton at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation from the Public Broadcasting Services and Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali led by the chairman and board of director of PBS, Tonio Portughese at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Lawrence Dimech and Joseph Cutajar at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

9.30am The President visits the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) and the Foundation for Information Technology Accessibility (FITA).

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Legal Aid Agency Malta at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Florencio de Almeida, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a dinner hosted by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

Thursday

12pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Edward de Bono at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Head of the European Commission Representation in Malta, Dr Elena Grech at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Business and Professional Women (BPW) at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Tumas Fenech Foundation for Education and Journalism at San Anton Palace, Attard.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Director of the Foundation for Shelter and Support to Migrants, Dr Ahmed Bugri at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Saturday

7pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over the Ball of the August Moon at Verdala Palace in Buskett.

Sunday

9.15am The President and Mrs Vella attend Pontifical Mass of the Feast of St Dominic at St Dominic’s church, Valletta.