Monday

2pm The President presides over an online meeting of the Commission for Constitutional Reform at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Pierre Azzopardi, CEO and co-founder of Ecopence/ Green Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Wednesday

10am The President presents the Letters of Credence to Malta’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Clive Aquilina Spagnol, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call from Giovanni Xuereb, Ambassador of Malta to the Federal Republic of Germany, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

12.30pm The President addresses the closing online session of the Commonwealth Diplomat Induction Programme.

7pm The President receives a farewell call by Mario Sammartino, Ambassador of Italy to Malta, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Friday

9.30am The President visits the Office of the Ombudsman in Valletta on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its establishment.

5pm The President addresses a MEUSAC session as part of the MEUSAC online week activities.

Sunday

9.30am The President attends the Remembrance Day Pontifical Mass and wreath-laying ceremony.