Tomorrow

10am The President receives rector Mark Agius and representatives of the Arch-Confraternity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The President receives Maltese-French Chamber of Commerce council members on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

12.30pm The President receives Joe Mizzi, Minister for Energy and Water Management, the CEO of the Water Services Corporation and Aaron Cutajar on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives director of the Centre for the Study and Practice of Conflict Resolution and students reading an MA in Conflict Resolution on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives author Daniel Patrick Borg on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

4.30pm The President receives InterAction Council (IAC) member Lawrence Gonzi on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am The President receives Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

10am The President receives innovator and entrepreneur Moti Shiniberg on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives chairman and senior management of HSBC Malta plc on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President receives Prof. Horatio Vella on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President receives Swedish Minister for EU Affairs, Hans Dahlgren, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives Egyptian Ambassador Nada Draz on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives the chairperson and members of Alternattiva Demokratika on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

4pm The President receives the chairperson and representatives of the Malta Dementia Society on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a commemorative ceremony in honour of Malta’s national poet Dun Karm – Maltija Kienet l-Ewwel Kelma – at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

Noon The President receives Festivals Malta CEO Annabelle Stivala on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives members of the Retired Educators’ Section within the Malta Union of Teachers on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President receives representatives of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) Malta on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella meet with the artists participating in L-Istrina at San Anton Palace.

Friday

12.30pm The President gives a keynote speech at a commemorative forum held on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Europe House, Valletta.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the concert East, West and Halfway Back at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta.

Saturday

9.30am The President visits the Malta Karate Federation Championship 2019 at the National Sports School, Pembroke.

11am The President signs copies of Tisjir mill-Qalb 2019 at the Malta Book Festival at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the concert Omaggio a Giuseppe Verdi to mark the 145th anniversary of the foundation of the Socjetà Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette in Valletta.

Sunday

9.10am The President attends the Remembrance Day Pontifical Mass and wreath-laying ceremony.