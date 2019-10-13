Tomorrow

9.30am The President presides over the oath-taking of Acting Ombudsman, Charles Messina, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Gino Bernardini at San Anton Palace.

11.30am The President presides over the signing of the Budget Proclamation at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the Head of Secretariat of the Platform of Human Rights Organisations in Malta (PHROM) at San Anton Place.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by María Consuelo Femenía Guardiola on the occasion of the National Day of Spain in Balzan.

Wednesday

5.30pm The President presides over the first session of the training programme ‘Empowering patients and health-related NGOs to influence health policy at national and international levels’ organised by the Malta Health Network at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Faculty for Social Wellbeing dean Prof. Andrew Azzopardi, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Kilimanjaro Challenge Malta co-organiser Austin Cachia at San Anton Palace.

Friday

8.30am The President presides over the official opening of the Maltese Cardiac Society Conference 2019 at Mater Dei Hospital.

10am The President and Mrs Vella visit the Reġjun Ċentru Sports Day at the San Ġorġ Preca College, Ħamrun.

6.45pm The President and Mrs Vella host a concert by Slovak child prodigy Teo Gertler and pianist Antonio Gomena at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

4pm The President and Mrs Vella attend high tea, organised by Caritas Malta, to celebrate Mgr Victor Grech’s 90th birthday, at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a concert followed by a reception hosted by the Slovakian Ambassador and Mrs Jan Soth, and Honorary Consul General of Slovakia and Mrs Godwin E. Bencini, on the occasion of Slovakia’s National Day at the Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Valletta.

Sunday

12.30pm The President and Mrs Vella depart for Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.