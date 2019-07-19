Wednesday

10.35pm The President and Mrs Vella return to Malta from Rome.

Thursday

8.55am The President is presented with credentials by Kuwaiti Ambassador Faisal Chazi Almutairi at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10am The President is presented with credentials by Bahraini Ambassador Ebrahim Mahmood Ahmed Abdulla at San Anton Palace.

11.25pm The President is presented with credentials by Finnish Ambassador Pia Tantala-Engberg at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the fundraising concert Endless Pleasure in aid of the restoration of the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

Friday

8.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend a seminar entitled ‘Compassionate care for health workers: The way forward in medicine and healthcare’ at Mater Dei Hospital.

10am The President presides over the Constitutional Reform meeting at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President presides over the oath-taking ceremony of Acting Ombudsman Charles Messina at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President and Mrs Vella preside over a press conference for the launch of Nirriċikla għall-Istrina at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Dr Jean Paul Demajo at San Anton Palace.

7.45pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a reception hosted by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Jiang, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of China, at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Floriana.

Saturday

8.55am The President inspects the Guard of Honour on Independence Day in Valletta.

9am The President and Mrs Vella attend Pontifical Mass on Independence Day at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

10.30am The President participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the Independence Day Monument in Floriana.

8pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, organised by the National Festivities Committee on Independence Day, at San Anton Palace.