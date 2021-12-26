A few weeks ago, my mum asked me to go up the road to get a few items for her, literally the same five or six basic items that every household in Malta will inevitably have. She gave me around €35 and told me to keep the change: by the time I had left the shop, I did not only have no change to keep but I had added another €15 over and above.

When I came home and told my mother, she was convinced that I had made a mistake and looked at the receipt. She scanned it with eagle eyes, and I waited for that eureka moment; it never came. She was as flabbergasted as I was.

I thought it might have been a one-off, but then I went shopping again somewhere else, and it was the same story. I left the shop €30 poorer than I had hoped. Again, I thought that perhaps it was just a coincidence till I read a post on social media of a mother desperately asking other mothers where they shop for food and necessities as she has found that in the last months, the prices of the things she usually bought appeared to have doubled, while the family’s income had remained the same.

Dozens of comments from other people later, I was able to confirm that all I had experienced was not just in my head – we clearly have a problem that no one is openly discussing.

In 2019, the European Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) survey found that 20.1 per cent of the Maltese population fell into the at-risk category of poverty and social exclusion. This means that one in five of us were already suffering before COVID had even done its worst.

I shudder to think how many of us may be forced to spend this Christmas - Anna Marie Galea

With the loss of jobs, the overall instability offered by a political class that only makes the news for doing shady business, our greylisting, and everything else in between, I shudder to think how many of us may be forced to spend this Christmas. It’s also pretty scary that the same people who would complain that bread prices were up by a few cents 15 years ago are saying nothing now that their whole loaf has been taken away. Maybe I’m the only one still buying bread while everyone else is eating cake.

And while people get poorer and poorer while still claiming that they live in Utopia, we make sure to go the extra mile and leave another 200 migrants out at sea just in time for Christmas.

Of course, as our politicians sit in the front pew at church in their fancy coats and designer-outlet logoed scarves while hearing how no one would take Joseph and Mary in, the irony of it all probably won’t occur to them. Why would it, after all? Migrants don’t have votes and the Maltese people who do have made it abundantly clear that Malta is full up to anyone who isn’t the colour of snow.

We always seem to have many, many opinions about foreigners and too few about the people making decisions for us. Apparently, it doesn’t matter if you’re being robbed if you voted for the person doing it.

Here’s to a better year than the one we have had, here’s to our people expecting more from our politicians, here’s to being able to afford bread and cake, and here’s to never forgetting what Christmas is really about – giving a foreign family a roof over their heads.