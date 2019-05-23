A UK National Theatre co-production of Arthur Miller’s blistering drama All My Sons, starring Sally Field and Bill Pullman, will be screened tomorrow, at 6pm, at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta.

Set in America in 1947, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business, despite hard choices and even harder knocks.

But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of pursuing their American dream is laid bare.

Jeremy Herrin directs the play, whose cast also includes Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan.

The screening of All My Sons, a National Theatre co-production with the Old Vic and Headlong, will take place tomorrow, at 6pm, at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.